Photo: The mesmerizing gaze of a coyote in snow

While this beautiful coyote looks so silent in the snow, did you know that coyotes are considered one of the most vocal North American wild mammals? In fact, the scientific name, Canis latrans, translates to "barking dog." Anyone who has heard them whoop it up knows the incredible "vocabulary" they have, comprised of at least 11 different vocalizations, including woofs, growls, huffs, barks, bark howls, yelps, and whines. But this one? Looking pretty peaceful – and quiet – at the moment. Thanks so much to Tony LePrieur who took the photo in Weaselhead Park, Calgary AB.

