Photo: Meadow vole delights in snowy tunnel

Behold the meadow vole, Microtus pennsylvanicus, a small rodent that takes well to the snow! HIghly adaptable and calling a variety of grassy habitats home – from wet meadows and swampy grasslands to bluegrass fields – the meadow vole needs loose soil for tunnelling. During the summer, these guys move about at night; but come winter and the cover of snow, they are active and have freedom of movement during the day as well. When life gives you snow, make snow tunnels!

Thanks to Tony LePrieur for this wonderful image taken at Weaselhead Park, Calgary Alberta.

