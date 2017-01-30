Photo: Meadow vole delights in snowy tunnel

credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Trees can form bonds like an old couple and look after each other
-
2
Beyond organic: Carbon farming is a pathway to climate stabilization and resilient soils
-
3
Desert Rain House gets Living Building Challenge Certification
-
4
Exploring a beautiful, 23-year-old food forest in New Zealand (Video)
-
5
Couple creates wildlife sanctuary in India by letting barren farmland return to nature
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Let sleeping babies lie: Chilly temps build tough Nordic tots
Cold weather won't stop Scandinavian moms from their age-old practice of parking baby ...
-
The indescribable beauty of monarch butterflies filling the sky (video)
This stunning short film takes us to Mexico during monarch migration where millions ...
-
Prehistoric shrimp emerge from Australian desert after heavy rain
Imagine millions of these slithering out from the mud? The eggs of this ...
-
Adidas' new shoes will dissolve in your sink
In an attempt to close the loop on production, Adidas has invented a ...