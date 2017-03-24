Photo: The hills are alive with wildflowers

The one-two punch of drought and rain has resulted in a crazy celebration for California's wildflowers, who have lately been suffering the bullying of invasive species. Not this year, no, it's a riot of bright color and happiness, as perfectly pictured in this photo by nature photographer Don Quintana, who writes:

Storms bring about dramatic skies, accentuating the scene. A break in the clouds, a sliver of light illuminates the landscape and the wildflowers and grasslands before me glow. The contrast between the low-lying clouds and the brightly lit foreground catches my breath. In a few brief moments, it passes and all becomes diffused, darker and just a tad bit less picturesque. Beautiful nonetheless!

So beautiful!

