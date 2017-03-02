Photo: Hidden feather star extends arms seeking food

Few things are prettier than a flower-like sea creature with feathery appendages.

From the Echinoderm phylum, the same group that gives us sea stars and sea urchins, comes the decidedly elegant feather star. This beauty was photographed by John Turnbull at Middle Head, Sydney Harbour. John writes that here we can just see the feeding arms, noting that the central body is always hidden in a crack in this species (Cenolia trichoptera).

