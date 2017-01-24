Photo: Great Gray Owl is a tall ball of feathers

While the gorgeous great gray owl is the tallest American owl with the largest wingspan, it is, notes the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, "just a ball of feathers." Not literally, of course, but it is big on fluff and light on the rest. In fact, both great horned and snowy owls have bigger feet and talons, and weigh half again as much! Thanks to Christina Anne M for this beautiful protrait.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.