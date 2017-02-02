Photo: Great gray owl finds balance

Great gray owl

credit: Christina Anne M/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Science
February 2, 2017

Oh, this photo! Taken by Christina Anne M in Quebec, it shows us something that most of us wouldn't have the chance to see otherwise. Not only the magnificent great gray owl itself, but caught at the precise moment of flapping the wings to catch its balance. And notice, even at the instant of losing/regaining balance – a moment filled with ungainliness for most of us – this beautiful bird maintains perfect and steady grace.

