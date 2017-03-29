Photo: Giant sequoias put things in perspective

Few things can make us wee little humans feels as small as gazing at a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum), seriously! Consider this, the giant sequoia known as General Sherman tree – the largest, by volume, known living single stem tree in the world – reaches a height of 275 feet, diameter of 25 feet and estimated bole volume of 52,513 cubic feet. And its 2,300–2,700 years old! The Parker Group of giant sequoias, shown here in a photograph by Rick Derevan, lives in the same place as the General – Sequoia National Park in California – and is one of the finest clusters of the big guys in the park. Respect!

