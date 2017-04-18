Photo: Frisky foxes frolic on the matriarch

Our tongue-twisting photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

First of all: Baby foxes! What else is there to say? Well actually, there's something to say about mom – what an exceedingly beautiful animal she is. As one commenter asked on Christina Anne M's photo at our Flickr pool, "How can anybody not like foxes?" Hens aside, we have to agree.

