Photo: Fish with mouthfull of eggs isn't what you think

Given that New Year's Eve is near and decadence may be on the menu, it would be understood if the word "caviar" came to mind upon viewing our photo of the day. But in fact, it couldn't be further from the truth! Photographer John Turnbull writes of his photo of a cardinal fish Ostorhincus limenus:





Some cardinal fish are mouth brooders – they protect their developing eggs by carrying them in their mouths. If you watch and wait long enough, they "aerate" the eggs by flushing water in and out of their mouths, sometimes requiring stray egg mass to be re-captured like in this shot at Fairy Bower, Manly [Australia].

So instead of bon appetit ... break out the cigars instead.

