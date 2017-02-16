Photo: Elusive bobcat spied in Yosemite

Our reader photo of the day comes courtesy of photographer Rollie Rodriguez, who shot this gorgeous kitty in California's Yosemite National Park. Elusive and nocturnal, bobcats are not that easy to come by, so thanks to our intrepid photographer for sharing this fetching feline!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

