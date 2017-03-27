Photo: The elegant grace of a great egret

Our powerful photo of the day comes from Port St. Joe, Florida.

Most commonly seen perched stick-still in the water, wading (and waiting) for food, the great egret is the epitome of serene elegance. When we do see them fly, it's usually with a composed form worthy of an Olympic springboard diver. Which is why this photo by Flickr user richardleibert is so wonderful. At up to 41 inches in height and with a wingspan reaching 67 inches in width, these birds are big! And it is when taking off for flight, like shown here, that you can see all the strength and brawn behind the beauty.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

