Photo: Don't judge a fish by its resting face

Upon first glance this vibrant eastern blue devil has an expression of unpleasant surprise – as if exclaiming a distinct "harumph." But not all fish come with cute puckered lips and in fact, Australian photographer John Turnbull calls this pretty Paraplesiops bleekeri a glamour puss! He writes: "Blue devils are usually quite shy, retreating into caves when approached. This individual at The Gutter, Bass Point however was quite happy to be out in the open to get his photo taken."

