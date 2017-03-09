Photo: Dawn greets the misty lake

Our dreamy photo of the day comes from Essex, United Kingdom.

Sometimes all you need is a lake. (At dawn ... with the landscape reflecting on the surface ... and dreamy drifts of mist rising from the water ... and some graceful geese silently gliding along ... and the whole thing washed in a glaze of rosy light.) That's all.

Thank you to David Selvage for this meditative moment from Hatfield Forest Lake, Essex, UK.

