Photo: Crested hornshark rests on the rocks

Well this is a personable looking shark, right? The crested hornshark, Heterodontus galeatus, was photographed in Australia's New South Wales by John Turnbull, who writes:

This egg-laying shark lives only in NSW and a little bit of Queensland. It looks a lot like the more common Port Jackson shark but lacks the distinct harness pattern on the body and has more pronounced eye ridges. Like most shark species, it is not dangerous to humans and lives on invertebrates and small fishes. Somehow this one looks quite comfortable on the rocks at Bass Point.

