Photo: Conniving woodchuck plots evil plan

Ok, so even if they do eat the garden and collapse your foundation by burrowing, woodchucks are just doing their woodchuck thing. That said, the one pictured here, photographed by Bill Amidon, is clearly striking the perfect villain pose, rubbing his little hands together in anticipation of taking over the world ... one devoured garden at a time.

