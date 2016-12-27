Photo: Common redpoll in the snow

Or, blushing ball of puffy bird will steal your heart.

Of the utterly delightful common redpoll, like the one pictured here by photographer Tony LePrieur, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology notes: "As energetic as their electric zapping call notes would suggest, Common Redpolls are active foragers that travel in busy flocks. Look for them feeding on catkins in birch trees or visiting feeders in winter. These small finches of the arctic tundra and boreal forest migrate erratically, and they occasionally show up in large numbers as far south as the central U.S." Which brings to mind an image of these beautiful busy birds twittering amongst the birch trees in wintry forests – consider us officially smitten!

