Photo: Clearwing butterflies meet on a leaf

Is this the butterfly equivalent of holding hands?

Each weekday when I select a photo of the day from our Flickr pool, I think, "This one is my favorite yet!" Today is no different; just take a look at these incredible creatures. As if their stained-glass-window wings weren't stunning enough, photographer Andreas Kay also managed to catch them in what appears to be a tender tête-à-tête. Seriously, best one yet! At least until tomorrow...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

