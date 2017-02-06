Photo: Citrus swallowtail plays in the pompoms

Our pretty photo of the day shows off both flora and fauna. Photographer adrian nutter notes that the butterfly is a citrus swallowtail, but no mention of what species of plant the pretty creature is visiting. Citrus would be expected, given that citrus swallowtails are named after their favorite food – much to the chagrin of citrus growers – but this doesn't look very citrus-like. Regardless, beautiful butterfly and blossoms!

