Photo: Caterpillars, a love story

Our delightful photo of the day comes from the romantic rain forest of Ecuador.

Is it wrong to anthropomorphize caterpillars? Because it's hard to resist when it comes to the two shown in this wonderful photograph by regular contributor, Andreas Kay. While it may not be so much about the birds and the bees, per se, these two lovebugs are clearly gazing into each one another's eyes and murmuring sweet nothings like, "you complete me." Right? OK, so maybe they just happen to be twinning on a branch, but a caterpillar-loving girl can dream.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

