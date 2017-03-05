Photo: Caterpillar masters the art of disguise

Nobody ever said it was easy being a caterpillar. They are, basically, relatively defenseless packages of protein, just waiting to be plucked off a branch before having the chance to meet their full potential. Thankfully, Mother Nature has given them some extra help in the name of extraordinary camouflage! This walking cluster of greenery serves as a perfect example.

Thanks to photographer Andreas Kay, who is working hard on recording the biodiversity of Ecuador's rain forests, for the wonderful photo.

