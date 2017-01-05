Photo: Burrowing owl gives a home tour

credit: Don Quintana/flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Gorgeous new prefab is modular. Or is it Flat-pack? Or post-and-beam? Never mind.
-
2
Man who lives alone in the woods has recorded 40 years of important data on snow
-
3
There's lots to learn from these small house plans from the '60s
-
4
How sprawl was caused by the nuclear arms race, and why this matters more than ever today
-
5
Trees form friendships and remember their experiences
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
'Make do and mend': Posters from WWI can inspire today
The serious fighting of World War I started 100 years ago. We look ...
-
Minimalists in Japan take simple living to new extremes
A growing number of young Japanese people have emptied their apartment to a ...
-
The 'No Shampoo' movement is catching on
Shampoo sales have plummeted over the past year, partly due to the fact ...
-
Brilliant camper van conversion uses space-saving boat design ideas
This impressive DIY camper van conversion for a family of four feels quite ...