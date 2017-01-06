Photo: Bluefish shares a saucy secret

Bluefish

credit: John Turnbull/flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
January 6, 2017

I'm no ichthyologist and can't say if this is indeed a male and female. But allow me the indulgence of gender stereotypes – with a dash of anthropomorphism thrown in for good measure – and muse on the slightly lecherous sweet nothings the bluefish on the right is whispering into the ear of the chaste lady on the left. Such a fun photograph – who knew that Girella cyanea could be so saucy?

Thanks to John Turnbull for this wonderful shot taken at Australia's Lord Howe Island.

