Photo: Behold the sweet face of a porcupine

Of the 29 species of porcupine, the North American porcupine, found only in the U.S. and Canada, is the largest. And in fact, is second only to the beaver as the largest rodent on the continent.

The word "porcupine" comes from the Latin porcus for pig + spina for thorn ... a thorned pig, swoon. And speaking of thorns, the North American porcupine boasts a whopping 30,000 quills; but despite the "hairdo" the quills facilitate – one that would put Marie Antoinette to shame – we're going mushy for that sweet little face.

Thank you to Tony LePrieur who took this wonderful shot at Nose Hill Park, Calgary AB.

