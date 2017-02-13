Photo: Be mine?

bird

credit: Christine (sunshynest8)/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
February 13, 2017

Photo of the day, Valentine's edition.

What could be more charming for Valentine's than this lovely young roseate spoonbill who looks as if he's just emerged from the water upon shyly spying his sweetheart? Swoon!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

