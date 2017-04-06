Photo: Baby on board! Tiny loon rides on mom's back

Cutest thing of the day? We've got it right here: A baby loon riding on its mother's back. Just stop! This is a thing that actually happens – though likely rarely photographed as nicely as this, thanks to photographer Tony LePrieur. Most sources suggest this behavior has to do with keeping the chick warm; though it probably serves as a way to reduce predation as well. Whatever the case may be, it's undeniably lovely!

