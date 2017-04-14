Photo: Aphrodite fritillary visits echinacea

Aphrodite

credit: Bill Amidon/flickr

Bill Amidon's lovely shot of an Aphrodite fritillary (Speyeria aphrodite) perching on vibrant echinacea blooms makes us feel the sunshine and practically hear the hum of nearby bees!

