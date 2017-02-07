Photo: Giant puppy basks in the sun

Photographer Rick Derevan titled this photo "6,000 Pound Puppy" ... but since we're not exactly sure that the handsome fella would actually tip the scales so exuberantly, we're just going with "giant." Rick also notes that this northern elephant seal, Mirounga angustirostris – photographed in beautiful San Simeon, California – appears to be enjoying himself, to which we have to agree.

