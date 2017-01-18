Photo: Cormorant makes a beeline

Among other things, the beautiful (yet admittedly prehistoric-looking – and we mean that in the best way) cormorant may be best known for loitering on shore rocks with that broad expanse of wings stretched out to dry. Which is why our photo of the day of a Brandt's Cormorant, Phalacrocorax penicillatus, is so striking. Taken by Rick Derevan at the Morro Bay Winter Birding Festival, this graceful shot shows off the determined flying posture of a bird with no time to lose ... until it finds a nice rock to dry its wings on, at least.

