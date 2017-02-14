Lush and the Zero Waste beauty routine

Ever since Lush’s iconic bath bombs hit the market decades ago, the cosmetics company has become famous for its ‘naked’ products. Walk into any Lush store and your eyes will be dazzled by kaleidoscopic colors, a variety of shapes and textures begging to be handled, and, of course, the strong fragrance of items whose scents are not masked by packaging.

Not only is it a clever marketing scheme, to put such vibrant and beautiful products on full display, but it’s also an ethical one: Less packaging means less waste. While many items still come in recycled plastic pots (which can be returned for reuse), Lush has gone the ‘naked’ route with a great number of other products.

This is good for another reason. A waterless solid product means fewer synthetic preservatives, which is why 65 percent of the company's product line is completely preservative-free, and increasing:

“The low water activity of the product means they are perfectly safe without requiring any extra preserving at all.” (The Preservatives Handbook)

At a recent visit to Lush’s flagship store on Oxford Street in London, England, I was impressed by the wide range of package-free items. Here are the ones that I liked best – not mentioning the bath bombs and regular soap bars with which most people are familiar.

Note: TreeHugger was a guest of Lush at the Lush Summit in February 2017. There was no obligation to write about the summit or to endorse Lush products.