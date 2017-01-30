Artist depicts humans entangled in plastic ocean waste

credit: Jeremy Carroll

Earth’s oceans are swimming in plastic. You may have heard the terrifying prediction that there will be more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050, which isn’t so hard to believe when you learn that, every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into the sea. This has serious immediate consequences for all sea animals. Drifting ropes, rogue fishing nets, plastic bottles, thin grocery bags, and drinking straws wreak havoc on marine habitats – but because it’s mostly out of sight, it also tends to be out of mind.

Jeremy Carroll is an artist and professional photographer who wants to change that by bringing the problem to the forefront of people’s minds. In order to illustrate what plastic pollution is doing to fish and sea mammals, he created an exhibit called “Entanglement.” It depicts humans entangled in the waste that is most commonly found in seawater and along beaches. The effect is striking, deeply disturbing, even sickening. He told TreeHugger over email:

“Today’s state of ocean pollution is affecting marine wildlife in a dramatic way. [We] humans are responsible for this disaster and we are yet to suffer the consequences. This photographic work translates the issues marine wildlife is facing in regards to marine pollution by creating a human analogy on plastic ingestion and entanglement.”

Carroll's work was featured in Sky News' documentary about ocean plastic, "A Plastic Tide."