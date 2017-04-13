Photo: Unbearably cute baby bunny

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, everyone loves a cute baby bunny.

Photographer Wade Simmons writes that this bunny was one of two that he saved from a precarious situation: “They were trapped in our window well, we rescued them and returned them to their mother.” Thankfully, plans were underway to cover up the window wells.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

