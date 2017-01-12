The incredible nature of icebergs revealed in facts and photos

While icebergs may be best known for sinking ships, there is much about them that is undeniably beautiful. Borne from glaciers and ice shelves, they’re made of fresh water that has traveled the earth as ice for tens of millions of years. They are at once geologic and ephemeral, having come from the land and eventually succumbing to the sea. And aside from all the metaphors they may provide, they are just so beautiful to look at!

And majestic too – to be considered an iceberg, the ice must rise 16 feet above the surface of the water with a thickness of at least 98 feet, covering an area of at least 5,382 square feet. They’re pretty big! Find out more and see some super beautiful icebergs on the following pages.

