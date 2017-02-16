What should designs for children look like?



TreeHugger recently looked at an architect-designed play structure which I felt was designed more for adults to have something nice to look at than for kids to play in. It reminded me of my most treasured book, Volume 3 of the Répertoire du goût moderne. This is a collection of 40 plates designed by some of the best modern architects in France in 1928 and 1929, and it is full of designs for les garcons and les filles and les enfants.

I have never had an opportunity to show them on TreeHugger because, well, there is nothing particularly green or sustainable about them. But in the light of the earlier post, I thought it interesting to show a few plates because they demonstrate that designers have often thought more about design than about play, when working with children.