Sampling the small stuff at the Interior Design Show



We used to cover the Interior Design show to see the last in good green sustainable design, but nobody pays much attention to that anymore, so now I just go to see what the up and comers are doing.

Like most trade shows these days, is not as big as it used to be, but to their credit, they always make room for talented young designers. DesignBoom has set up one of their shows within a show, where designers take a little bit of space to show their stuff. This year's booth was designed by students at Ryerson School of Interior Design, (which I have to show, because that's where I teach sustainable design) and was also a little smaller than I remember it, but had some interesting artists.