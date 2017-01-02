What will be the food trends of 2017?

Predicting food trends is “as much an American holiday tradition as ordering an eggnog latte,” wrote Kim Severson for the New York Times. The problem is that, once you examine many of the sources for these predictions, you notice that many come from PR firms and food marketers intent on creating a spotlight for their products. In other words, you can’t take trend prediction lists too seriously.

But they are undeniably fun! Who doesn’t love guessing what the future will hold, especially when it comes to food? And so TreeHugger will enter the fray, too, with our own list of predicted food trends for 2017. Rest assured that these come from our own experiences and opinions, not from any PR pitches.