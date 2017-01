credit: The case against sugar cover



It's that time of year when people are making New Years' resolutions, and no doubt many who have read Gary Taubes' new book The Case Against Sugar (as I have been doing) have been thinking of cutting back on the stuff.

Today we are learning (from Taubes and others) that too much sugar is really bad for us, but a hundred years ago, during World War 1 (and again in World War II) it was an important source of energy for the troops.