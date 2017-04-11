Vogel Haus by the Artisans Group is what a modern house should be

Passive House is primarily a standard for energy efficiency, but it has some other tangible benefits; it makes for very comfortable homes with no drafts and cold spots, and they are usually built carefully to very high standards, because it is going to be tested and only a very small amount of air leakage is permitted.

After attending the Passive House Northwest conference in Olympia, Washington, The Artisans Group invited participants to visit three of the Passive Houses they had built in the area. Their houses demonstrate that you can have efficiency and beauty in one not so complicated package.