A Passive House with an aggressive paint job

1 of 12
north house with van

credit: Lloyd Alter


I don't know which was more exciting, the green Passive House designed and built by the Artisans Group, or the fancy new Mercedes Winnebago parked in front. Neither are very passive. The North House, in Olympia, Washington, is a few years old now, but holds up well.

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK