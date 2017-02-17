Passive House is not just for houses



In North America, if people know about Passivhaus or Passive House at all, they think it is all about houses. In Europe, where they have been around longer, there are all kinds of buildings that are built to the Passivhaus standard of extreme energy efficiency, from single family houses to apartment buildings to offices and even prisons.

However, when the Passivhaus Institute sent out their promotional video for the upcoming Passivhaus conference in Vienna, I was shocked at how big, how diverse, how many Passivhaus buildings there were that were not single family houses. I contacted the Institute and they sent these photos of some of the buildings, taken by Günter Lang, head of Passivhaus Austria.