It is the same all over the world, apparently; the cabins and cottages and getaways and beach shacks built in the fifties and sixties aren’t big enough or good enough for the 21st century and get demolished to make way for McMansions on the waterfront. Even wonderful buildings like those of Andrew Geller in the Hamptons are mostly gone. When I practiced as an architect, summer cottages in the Muskoka district of Ontario were the bread and butter of most young offices, but I just so loved the old cottages that I kept saying no to knockdowns.