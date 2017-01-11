The 2017 New American Home leaves me speechless

Since 1984 the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) has sponsored the New American Home, built near the International Builders Show, which this year is back in Orlando Florida. The purpose seems reasonable:

THE NEW AMERICAN HOME® is a ‘real-world’ laboratory demonstrating concepts, materials, designs and construction techniques that can be replicated -- in whole or in part -- in housing built any place and in any price range. Incorporating such elements as energy efficiency, indoor-air quality, safety, market value and other components of the building block is a principal goal of The New American Home (TNAH) program. The design, construction and amenities are market-driven, and showcase the latest in innovative products for the future of homebuilding. The TNAH mission is to show that “housing performance” can be incorporated into the most simple or most complex homes, and that it’s equally as important as aesthetics.

The actual New American Home often tells a different story.