What does Elon Musk know that the green movement doesn't?

Lloyd Alter, design editor of TreeHugger, was invited to speak at the Passive House Northwest conference in Olympia, Washington. Part of his speech looked at the problems we have selling the green movement, and some of the successes that others have had. Here is a 20 slide Pecha Kucha version.

TreeHugger was founded by Graham Hill to help move the green movement from the purview of poncho-clad hippies and help make it mainstream, apolitical, and sexy for everyone, not just self-described environmentalists; hence the ironic posters and our attempt at an ironic name. Graham understood that sustainability was not about guilt, but had to be aspirational.