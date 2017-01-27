Why the bathrooms of the future shouldn't look like the bathrooms of the past

This is a series where I take my lectures presented as adjunct professor teaching sustainable design at Ryerson University School of Interior Design in Toronto, and distill them down to a sort of Pecha Kucha slide show of 20 slides that take about 20 seconds each to read.

We have been preoccupied with the healthy house on TreeHugger, and this year the class in Sustainable Design that I teach is trying to develop a sort of Well Standard for the home, looking at each space, each component. As I have been preoccupied with the design of bathrooms for some time, I started the ball rolling here; much of the information has previously been on TreeHugger in the series I wrote on the history of the bathroom in 2011.

The problem with the bathroom of the future is that it so often looks like the bathroom of the past, just with a lot of screens added. This one has a too small shower and a tub on a pedestal with shiny stairs, an uncomfortable deathtrap of a bathroom.