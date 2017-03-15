It's the Ides of March, a good day for a bath

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Tesla kills the duck with big batteries
Almost nobody saw this coming so fast.
-
This man is cloning old-growth redwoods and planting them in safe places (video)
David Milarch is on a quest to save California's coast redwoods, some of ...
-
Farmer hand-builds charming cob house for $250 (Video)
This ex-art teacher used no power tools, only recycled and natural materials, and ...
-
These horses just learned to communicate with humans
Norwegian researchers taught 23 horses how to express their needs using symbol boards, ...