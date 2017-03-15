It's the Ides of March, a good day for a bath

It's the Ides of March, made famous by Shakespeare; every month had its Ides, usually the 15th of the month. But he put those famous words into the mouth of a soothsayer, warning Caesar: "Beware the Ides of March." And so on or about March 15, 44 BCE, Julius Caesar was stabbed in the rotunda, which as Canadian comic Johnny Wayne noted, has gotta hurt.

But when Roman senators weren't hanging out with knives in the Rotunda, they hung out with towels in the public baths, and we at TreeHugger never miss an excuse to talk about baths.