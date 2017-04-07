11 smallest animals of their kind

From mini monkeys and diminutive deer to itty-bitty bats, these are some of the animal kingdom’s most minuscule members of their tribe.

The world is filled with big things and the world is filled with little things. And while the big things boast magnitude and majesty, the little things ... well the little things boast an unwavering ability to elicit coos and squeals from us humans. As a species, we're hard-wired to cave into cute little versions of things – an evolutionary guarantee that we'll take cake of our helpless babies. Which can make it hard to resist the heart-panging "awww"s when faced with something like the world's smallest primate, the Madame Berthe's mouse lemur (above) and the other smallest animals of their kind on the following pages.

1. Smallest primate: Madame Berthe's mouse lemur

Named after the conservationist and primatologist Berthe Rakotosamimanana of Madagascar, Microcebus berthae is the smallest living primate known to us. Found mainly in western Madagascar, they ring in at a mere 3.6 inches in length on average and weight just over an ounce.