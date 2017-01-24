10 fabulously flamboyant roosters to ring in the new year

From moptops and pompoms to elegant and edgy, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with these beautiful breeds.

Every 12 years, nestled between a Monkey year and a Dog year, arrives the Year of the Rooster. Those born under the sign of the rooster share some of the same traits as their namesake mascot – they are said to have a strong sense of self, dress nicely and be excellent timekeepers. So in honor of all you roosters out there, and in celebration of the new year for all, we present some of the most fabulously "dressed" alarm clocks on the planet: The fancy roosters.

First off, a far cry from Foghorn J. Leghorn is this beautifully elegant Silkie Bantam from Australia. Who needs a cat when you can have a Silkie? Bonus points for the Silkie's black skin and bones, blue earlobes, and five toes per foot. Swoon!