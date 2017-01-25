More bunkers where you can hunker

TreeHugger loves repurposing and reusing of old buildings, so we have given a lot of coverage to the concept of converting military facilities into bunkers where the wealthy can ride out the apocalypse. It makes so much sustainable sense; they knew how to build a solid building, and they are often located far away from troubled spots, really in the middle of nowhere. As we have noted, if the greenest brick is the one already in the wall, then surely the greenest bomb shelter is the one that's already in the ground.

One of my favorites has always been the Oppidium; with a wine cellar like that, the apocalypse might be fun. Their pool is pretty good too. Designed with a European flair.

The bunker will be able to provide long-term accommodation for residents - up to 10 years if necessary - without the need for external supplies. This would involve large-scale stocks of non-perishable food and water, along with water purification equipment, medical supplies, surgical facilities, and communication networks with the outside world.

© vivos Much closer to home in Indiana is this Vivos shelter. It has " all of the food, fuel, materials, supplies, furnishings, fixtures and equipment needed for the long-term underground survival of each member group." And a lot of very beige leather furniture where people will apparently watch a lot of television. But the chairs all have lovely glow-in the dark cupholders. More: Laugh at the Apocalypse In Your Vivos Shelter

I like this one a lot; it is far more affordable because you bring your own RV or Tiny House and park it in a limestone mine. It's quite affordable, but doesn't have a wine cellar, you are mostly on your own.

This is where it gets really clever; instead of building rooms and suites for your family, you just bring your own as the whole thing gets turned into a giant underground RV park. Prior to the apocalypse you can use the grounds above for a range of recreational activities; inside there's a skateboard park, a shooting range and training in self-defence and survival.

Seasteaders believe that government shouldn't be like the cell phone carrier industry, with few choices and high customer-lock-in. Instead, we envision a vibrant startup sector for government, with many small groups experimenting with innovative ideas as they compete to serve their citizens' needs better.

Some, frustrated by the heavy yoke of government in America, are looking for a way to move offshore. It's a libertarian dream:

Finally, there is my favorite,



...a new planned community proposed for Idaho. It is designed to accommodate up to seven thousand families in a community modeled after a quaint German fortress town Rothenburg ob der Tauber. Regular readers will know that I believe that we have to " learn from those who designed communities before there was oil, about how to live after oil", and this model is positively medieval.

Citadel III /Promo imageThey have everything figured out here at the Citadel:

It has everything; housing, industry (making guns) tourism (looking at guns and firing guns) and security (everyone has to own guns), and since people like to hang 'round with their own kind of people, it even comes with a warning: "Marxists, Socialists, Liberals and Establishment Republicans will likely find that life in our community is incompatible with their existing ideology and preferred lifestyles."

That's a real shame about the political restrictions, because I know a lot of people who might be interested in living in a secure, resilient walkable community designed around historicist principles with zero property taxes and no recycling police. More: The Citadel is a Planned Community Designed for Resilience and Sustainability.