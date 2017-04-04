Akamai wants to pare down your beauty routine to 3 items

All you need is soap, oil, and toothpaste. It's as simple as that.

Akamai wants to simplify your daily beauty routine. This U.S.-based, family-owned company has created a line of personal care products that contains only three items – bar soap, toothpaste, and moisturizer. With these three products, Akamai believes that you can do most of what you already do in the bathroom.

Are you feeling skeptical? Don’t, because it makes perfect sense. Many of us have fallen for the marketers’ convincing message that we need countless expensive products in order to feel good, but that’s simply not true. Our skin, hair, eyes, and lips can handle the same products, eliminating the need for cluttered bottles in the shower, wasted money, and, most importantly, exposure to the toxic chemicals that are largely unregulated in the U.S. beauty industry.

Akamai’s philosophy is music to the ears of non-toxic beauty advocates and minimalists alike. The products boast ‘clean’ ingredient lists and offer multiple uses.

© Akamai

Akamai, whose name means "smart" and "intelligent" in Hawaiian, sent me its Essentials Kit last month, so I’ve been using the products over the past several weeks. The Skin Fuel, in a cute glass bottle, is my favorite. I love moisturizing with pure oils, rather than lotions, and this one is treat to use. It has a soft and unusual rosemary scent, and is perfect to rub on my face after washing, treat my kid’s winter-chapped cheeks, and smooth frizzy hair ends. (For men, it can be used as aftershave and beard oil, too.)

The soap, which comes wrapped in paper, is lovely. It lathers beautifully, is mild and unscented, does not dry out my hands, and works well for shaving. I haven’t tried it as shampoo since I’m not currently washing my hair with anything but water. The only thing I don't like is that it contains palm oil. Even if it is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), I always avoid palm oil when shopping, so I hope that Akamai would look for an alternative ingredient in the future.

© Akamai

The toothpaste is grey, non-foaming, and slightly salty, which makes for an unusual tooth-brushing experience. It contains bentonite and kaolin clay, dissolved sea salt, and essential oils. When I asked Akamai about the effects of brushing with an exfoliant such as clay, founder Marni Shymkus responded:

“We chose a balance of high-quality food-grade calcium bentonite clay and kaolin for its mild abrasiveness, maximum cleaning efficiency and ability to bring minerals to the body while removing toxins and bacteria that can cause gum disease and cavities… Abrasives like Hydrated silica and carbonates (common in most toothpaste) can be more abrasive and less efficient, and they don't have the superpowers of absorbing toxins/bacteria or adding beneficial minerals to the mucosa (and body).”

Think medicine, not marketing, the toothpaste’s tagline reads. If you’re willing to adjust your sense of what toothpaste should taste and feel like, then this natural toothpaste will offer actual health benefits, i.e. remineralization, rather than the mostly cosmetic benefits of conventional toothpastes.

Akamai sells its products individually or as part of the Essentials Kit, a bimonthly subscription service. All items are made in the USA and shipped for a flat $5 rate. Visit Akamai Basics for more information.