15 ways to use baking soda in your beauty routine

Our favorite miracle ingredient is back again, doing everything from whitening teeth to making skin glow.

It’s impossible to think of a more versatile household ingredient than baking soda. Not only is it fabulous for cooking, absorbing odors, and cleaning everything from bathtubs to hair, but it can even be incorporated into your daily beauty regimen.

TEETH:

Mix with coconut oil and a drop of peppermint essential oil for a natural toothpaste. If you want to get fancy, try mixing it with activated charcoal and bentonite clay for a homemade remineralizing toothpaste.

Whiten your teeth by mashing a fresh strawberry with a spoonful of baking soda. Apply to teeth, leave as long as you can (resist eating it), and then rinse. Alternatively, add a dash of baking soda to the top of your regular toothpaste amount for extra cleaning power.

Make your own mouthwash. Add a tablespoon of baking soda and a few drops of peppermint oil to a glass of water.

FACE:

Use a small amount to exfoliate your face once a week. (Don’t overdo it, or you’ll experience dryness.)

Make a brightening mask by mixing baking soda with 1 tbsp grapefruit juice and a few drops of extra-virgin olive oil. Leave 10-15 minutes, rinse, and moisturize.

Banish blackheads. Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with baking soda. Apply to your face and leave it to harden. Rinse with cold water to close the pores.

Make a clarifying facial mask with 2 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp soda. This is effective for treating acne.

Get rid of dark under-eye circles. Make a cup of chamomile tea, add 1 tbsp baking soda, and mix well. Wet a piece of cotton and apply to under-eyes. Leave 10-15 minutes, rinse, and moisturize.

BODY:

Clear up underarm darkness with a baking soda-coconut oil paste. Gently rub to exfoliate, then leave for 5 minutes before rinsing off.

Get rid of stains on your hands by adding a dash of soda to some liquid castile soap, and scrub.

Soak in a hot tub with 1 cup of baking soda added to water. Your skin will be smooth and soft, and the soda will relieve any discomfort from rashes or sunburn.

Treat yourself to a pedicure. Soak feet in warm water with several spoonfuls of baking soda added. Rub with soda to exfoliate dead skin.

HAIR:

You may know about using baking soda to wash hair (a.k.a. “no shampoo” method), but it’s also a good dry shampoo for last-minute emergencies. Add a dash to your scalp and rub in with your fingers to absorb excess oil.

If you’re a dedicated shampoo user, you can still get in on the baking soda love! Add volume to your hair with 2 teaspoons of baking soda added to a regular-sized amount of shampoo.

Get rid of chlorine buildup with 1:1 ratio of liquid castile soap and baking soda. It’s a powerful cleanser, so be sure to condition well afterward.