Smart, affordable & portable 352 sq. ft. prefab Kasita is now in production

Last year we took a closer look at Kasita, an Austin, Texas startup that's developed what they are calling an "iPhone for housing". The company's aim is to completely rethink housing as a smart technological product and as a user experience -- packaged as an affordable, portable, prefabricated micro-home that can be transplanted when you move to another city -- rather than as a mere four walls that you have to leave behind.

The idea of owning a home that you can take with you is a tantalizing one -- no more serial apartment-hunting or sketchy roommates. Now, after almost a year since that first Kasita prototype was built, the company is in the process of producing its first run of commercially available, new-and-improved Kasitas. Take a tour:





Kasita - Live Lightly from Kasita on Vimeo.

© Kasita

Much has improved and expanded since last year's prototype. As Kasita CEO and co-Founder Jeff Wilson (also known for his quirky small-space living experiment in a renovated dumpster) tells us, the new Kasitas are 50 percent larger, bumping up to 352 square feet. From the looks of it, it seems wider and generous enough for hosting parties, or even tossing things in the air, as the ceiling tops out at a maximum height of 10'2" in the living room.

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

Programmable & stackable

Much of the prototype's smart home technology has been further refined. All of it can be controlled via a smartphone app or the Amazon Dot voice-controller: such as adjusting the transparency on the home's dichromic glass box that surrounds the mini-solarium, as well as tweaking temperature, lighting and the integrated sound system. Water and energy use can also be easily monitored and self-optimized by the user; there is an energy recovery ventilation system included. Other features include an energy-efficient, tight building envelope and continuous insulation to prevent thermal bridging, a tankless water heater, washer/dryer, queen bed, fridge drawer, Lutron dimmer switches, Doorbird doorbell and camera, and a highly water-efficient Nebia shower.

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

To top it off, the Kasita comes with several preprogrammed environmental settings to fit what the company calls "moods". For instance, in the morning, the "wake up" mood is automatically initiated, turning on the lights and your favourite radio station, while another group of personalized settings can be used for when you come home from work. The goal is to create a seamless, fully integrated "easy home" experience that's protected by a secure network typology, rather than an Internet of Things hodgepodge that's vulnerable to hacking.

© Kasita

© Kasita

Most importantly, though they can be placed in a backyard or even a roof, multiple Kasita units can be placed on top of one another to save space in land-scarce urban areas, meaning that they could someday be one possible solution to the affordable housing crisis that we are seeing in so many cities. The new version of the Kasita has been redesigned to stack up, rather than being inserted in a wine rack-like structure as previously intended; Wilson says that stacking approach gives more density, increases energy efficiency and reduces cost. There is a big opportunity here to lease out under-utilized urban land for owners of micro-homes like the Kasitas.

© Kasita

© Kasita

© Kasita

Wilson says that the company is intentionally approaching housing as a product or service, rather than doing things as they've always been done. The idea is to bring innovation and an enhanced user experience to housing -- concepts that you'd more likely hear surrounding the latest tech gadgets rather a house. "What you get in the Kasita is a million-dollar champagne smart home -- on a budget," says Wilson.

© Kasita

Priced at USD $139,000 (there's a discount for real estate developers who purchase multiples), the Kasita seems relatively affordable considering all the features that's included, especially if you factor in its portability, and its ability to be stacked up in groups. Part tiny house, part shipping container, and part smart home, this prefab will no doubt appeal to some of the 77 percent of millennials who say that they want to buy a home, yet cannot afford rising home prices.

Some may take issue to housing being designed in this way, but why not mobilize your house to move with you? Everything else already does, or has the potential to: your work, your communication devices, your books, your higher learning. So why not housing? "Our goal is to build a global network and communities of people who are fed up with traditional options and want innovative housing," says Wilson. "We want to change and shift how real estate works, and how we live our lives."

Kasita is now taking registrations for its first production run; a $1,000 fee will reserve your spot in line, with delivery beginning in June. For more information, visit Kasita.